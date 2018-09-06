Downtown mural finished in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro now has an Instagram worthy mural that the Chamber hopes will get residents and visitors excited.
The mural showcases one of Owensboro's "B's" -Bluegrass.
The Chamber of Young Professionals took on the project, focusing on place-making initiatives around the community. The CYP received their funds from the fiscal court and quickly started painting.
“It’s just one of those moments when you see all these things come together because a few people wanted to make something happen," Candance Brake the President and CEO of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce said. "And it’s just an example of what we have going on here in Owensboro.”
Brake says she’s proud of how fast the mural came together.
And the ribbon cutting today celebrates all Owensboro has to offer.
“Owensboro’s a place where you can live, where you can move, and you can make a difference and get involved immediately and make it better." Brake said.
The chamber encourages anyone that takes a picture by the mural to post it on social media with #VisitOwensboro.
