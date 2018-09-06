Outdoor education center, Hopkins Co. farmers market coming to Mahr Park

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - More growth is coming to Madisonville’s Mahr Park.
The latest ground breaking was held Tuesday on an outdoor education center and farmer’s market. The plans have been six years in the making.
Only one day after that groundbreaking, crews were working to develop that portion of the property.
Plans are for this facility is to be an anchor for education programs, commerce and community get-togethers, too. And it’s not just for people in Hopkins County, but from the surrounding region.
Officials pointed to “physical constraints” of the old facilities when forming a new committee in 2012. This committee has been working to raise the money to build the kind of facility that could host agricultural education classes and be a place to shop for locally grown produce.
The Danny Payton Outdoor Education Center will be home to things like 4-H Youth Development day camps and Master Gardener programs, plus Hopkins County Farmer’s Market on market days seasonally.
They hope to be open in the spring of 2019.
