No one seriously hurt after car crashes into side of train in Dubois Co.
(Photo source: Dubois Co. Sheriff's Office
By Sean Edmondson | September 6, 2018 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 7:32 AM

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - A person was taken into the hospital after authorities say they crashed a vehicle into a train.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 on CR 600 W., south of the Duff area, near Huntingburg.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Shelly Schwenk, of Velpen, IN, crashed into the side of the lead engine of a mile long train. The sheriff’s office says the crossing did have functioning signals at the time of the crash.

We’re told Schwenk was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road was closed for about one hour while the crash was investigated.

