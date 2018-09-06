No one seriously hurt after car crashes into side of train in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - A person was taken into the hospital after authorities say they crashed a vehicle into a train.
It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 on CR 600 W., south of the Duff area, near Huntingburg.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Shelly Schwenk, of Velpen, IN, crashed into the side of the lead engine of a mile long train. The sheriff’s office says the crossing did have functioning signals at the time of the crash.
We’re told Schwenk was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure.
The road was closed for about one hour while the crash was investigated.
