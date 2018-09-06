New pool could have major impact on Jacobsville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The proposal for replacing Lloyd Pool could have a major impact on the Jacobsville area.
If it goes through, this is a win for business owners along that strip.
From a commerce perspective , as city leaders try and reel in potential investors, people who are thinking about relocating a company or expanding here, the mayor says a new amenity like this is a great investment.
People in the Jacobsville neighborhood say its a side of town that's gone by the wayside in recent years.
Garvin Park and Bosse Field are in the heart of it.
Now with a new upgraded North Main Street, neighbors and businesses are hopeful for a comeback.
“We get a lot of traffic, with the baseball, the Otters, with little league playing. We get a lot of traffic through here,” said Hickory Pit Stop Manager Jennifer Cheshare.
With city council approval, new aquatic center would go across the street from Bosse field and right next door to Jennifer’s restaurant.
“It’s really big news, it’s awesome, actually,” she said.
A new pool would mean new clientele for Hickory Pit Stop and other businesses along North Main.
“It’s going to bring more kids to the area, more families, and more people to us,” said Jennifer.
“It’s going to be right next to Bosse Field. The Otters draw over a 100,000 fans a year. So, now all of a sudden you have families who will have a new opportunity across the street,” said Mayor Winnecke.
In the plans are a 50 meter pool for competitive swimming, a leisure pool, swim classes, and even an outdoor pool and splash pad.
“A huge, huge difference,” said one neighbor. “I mean, these kids will have a water park, and, I mean, a heck of a lot better park than what we have now.”
