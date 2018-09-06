2 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX/RNN) - Two people are dead and four others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati. The gunman is also dead, but it’s not clear if he’s part of the initial casualty count.
Police responded to the incident at about 9 a.m. ET.
"Active shooter incident being investigated at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock," a police spokeswoman said. "More details to follow."
There are multiple victims in the area, and police are trying to control the scene.
One victim was found at a nearby ice cream shop. Customers in the bank are hiding in bathroom, according to local reports.
