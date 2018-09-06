Gordon Expected To Bring Weekend Rain & Storms

Not as hot today with clouds and humidity on the increase. High temps in the upper 80’s with even chances for showers and storms. The severe weather threat is low.
Needed rainfall on the way as the remnants of Gordon along with a front cycle through the area. Friday through Sunday morning, showers and storms likely but with a low severe weather threat. The primary storm threats include heavy downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds. Total rainfall 1-3 inches possible. Widespread flooding is not expected due to the lack of rain in the last 6-weeks.
