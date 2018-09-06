Ford recalls 2 million F-150s for seat belt fire concerns

(RNN) - Ford Motor Company announced Thursday it was recalling 2 million of its F-150 pickup trucks for potential issues with the seat belt pretensioners.
The recall affects vehicles from the 2015 to 2018 model years. Ford said its investigation found some front seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they deploy, which may ignite gases released from the device.
Pretensioners hold the seat belt tight when sensors detect a sudden deceleration, as occurs in a crash.
Ford said it was aware of 17 instances of smoke or fire from the device in the U.S. and another six instances in Canada. The company said it was not aware of any related injuries.
The trucks under recall were built at the Dearborn, MI, Assembly Plant and the Kansas City plant in Missouri between 2014 and 2018.
Owners of the vehicles should bring them into a Ford dealership for repairs at no cost, the company stated.
