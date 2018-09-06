Evansville teen will be charged as adult in murder case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager accused of murder made his first court appearance by video in adult court on Thursday.
Court records show 16-year old Paris Cornell’s case was waived from juvenile court last week.
Cornell is one of two teens charged in the case. The other teen is 16-year-old Jahkei Mitchell.
Police say 23-year-old Kevin Colon was shot outside of Sam’s Food Mart in July.
Cornell is facing murder and attempted robbery charges. His next court date is set for October 18. He is being held without bond.
