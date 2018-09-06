Evansville students learn dangers of texting and driving

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some Evansville students got a hands-on lesson Thursday about the dangers of smartphone distracted driving.
AT&T brought a new Virtual Reality Experience to Reitz High School.
Research has found nearly nine-in-10 people admit to using their smartphone while driving.
However, people are doing much more than just texting from behind the wheel. They’re checking email, accessing social media, and even snapping photos.
Since the start of the campaign, more than 23-million have taken the pledge to not text and drive.
