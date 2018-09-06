Doors officially open at new hotel in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The doors are officially open at a new hotel in Warrick County.
We’ve been following the construction of this new hotel for months now. It’s just East of Epworth Road, off State Road 66.
The Mariott hotel has 111 rooms.
It’s designed for longer stays, which means rooms are equipped with full-size refrigerators and range top stoves.
Guests will have full use of an indoor pool, two large built-in grills out front, and a patio sitting area with a fire pit.
There’s another patio sitting area off the side of the pool.
The grand opening was set for August 15th, but general manager Jenna Smith says waiting a few extra weeks was worth the delay.
“I think the delay if anything I think that just gave us more time to make it even better,” said Smith. “You don’t want to open and still have a lot of outstanding construction items and things like that. It just gave us a little bit more padding, and we’re opening with 100% all the rooms are ready.”
Rates start just under $100.
