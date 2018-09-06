Dale Fall Festival kicks off

DALE, IN (WFIE) - The 51st Annual Dale Fall Festival kicked off Thursday.
This year’s festival will certainly be special because Dale is celebrating its 175th anniversary as a town.
You can expect to see live music all weekend long, as well as an antique tractor show and BMX bike stunt show.
Festival chairman Nathan Brittingham said that this festival is a staple in this community and something that people look forward to every single year.
The festival committee says if there is a thunderstorm, they will have to evacuate the area but if it is just raining, everything will go on as planned.
