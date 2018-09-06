Brescia to build two new dorms

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A record number of students are on campus at Brescia University, but some of them will be getting a brand new place to live.
Plans were revealed Thursday for two new residence halls. They will be two stories, with room for 36 students each.
The total cost of the project is $1.5-million and the goal is to have them ready by the start of next school year.
The university also announced the addition of an agriculture business major in partnership with OCTC.
