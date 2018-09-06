Boonville man accused of pointing unloaded gun at person, pulling trigger

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - A Boonville man is accused of pointing an unloaded gun at a man and pulling the trigger.
It happened Monday afternoon on Walnut Road.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found Shawn Miller with a gun and under the influence. He ran away but they were able to find him an hour later.
Deputies say he had pointed a gun at a man and pulled the trigger several times. The sheriff’s office says neither Miller or the other man knew the gun was unloaded.
Miller was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
He has since been released.
