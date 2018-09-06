Audit: KY school district inappropriately punished disabled students

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - An audit says a Kentucky school district removed mentally disabled students from classrooms or suspended them, while recording the absences as voluntary.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Board of Education voted Wednesday to keep Breathitt County Schools under state management for a seventh year. The decision follows audits that Interim Kentucky Commissioner Wayne Lewis said revealed a pattern of “significant lack of efficiency and effectiveness.”
The special education management audit found the district violated a federal act that requires taking disabilities into account when disciplining students. One student received 63 ½ out-of-school suspensions.
A district management audit found the school board didn’t have an understanding of “who was accountable to whom.”
The school board has decided not to fight the continuation of state management, which began because of corruption.
