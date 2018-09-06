On Alert for flooding this weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A flash flood watch has been posted for the northern 2/3 of the Tri-State through Sunday. This watch is in anticipation of heavy rainfall triggered by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon. While the center of Gordon is expected to track north of the region through central Illinois and Indiana, heavy rain will be possible on either side of the track.
Here is a map showing the counties in the Flash Flood watch. New information shows Gordon taking a more southerly path which would bring the axis of heavy rainfall along and north of I-64, with some localized flooding possible on either side of the track:
The models have been cranking out impressive 3-day totals for rainfall. The GFS, which tends to be the wettest of the models is carving out a 3-4″ swath of rainfall along and north of the Ohio River:
The European, which tends to be a bit more conservative on rain and snow events is a bit lighter with 2″ possible. for now, we are splitting the difference as a ballpark estimate of weekend rainfall. The lighter Euro amounts are because it is forecasting a more northerly track for Gordon, which is why Indianapolis has 4.8″ possible.
Be alert for flooding roadways and do not drive through moving or standing water, particularly at night.
