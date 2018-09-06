A’s back Fiers with balanced offense, beat Yankees 8-2

Yankees: RF Aaron Judge took soft-toss swings and hit off a tee. He also did baserunning and outfield work as he works back from breaking his right wrist July 26. He will continue a similar rehab regimen through the weekend. "Another positive step forward," manager Aaron Boone said. "He's building a little bit of momentum." ... SS Didi Gregorius, sidelined with a bruised left heel he hurt Aug. 19 in a collision with Toronto's Kendrys Morales beating out an infield single, had another good day of baseball activity and the plan is to activate him Friday at Seattle. "In a lot of ways he's one of the heartbeats of this club," Boone said. ... OF Clint Frazier is unlikely to play again this season as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms. He was examined by renowned specialist Dr. Micky Collins at the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Frazier returned to Tampa, Florida. ... 3B Miguel Andujar had the night off to give him a two-day break with no game Thursday.