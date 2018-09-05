Still steamy today, rain and cooler weather on the way

We have one more day of this unseasonably hot and humid weather before rain and cooler weather return to the forecast.
Today will start out mostly sunny, but our clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon. A few isolated showers are also possible this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. It will not be quite as hot as the past couple of days, but temperatures will still climb into the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
Our rain chances increase Thursday and into the weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon will push through Mississippi into Arkansas and then Missouri. As it is coming up from the south, it will run into a cold front coming down from the northwest. That will cause both systems to stall out and then slowly change course as we head into the weekend.
The heaviest rain will be to our west closer to the center of Gordon, and severe weather is not expected, but we will see multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms to move through the Tri-State from Thursday to Sunday. High temperatures will also steadily decrease, and we may only make it into the upper 70s this weekend.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.