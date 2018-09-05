Spencer Co. school bus involved in crash

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Spencer County school bus.
No children were on board when it happened early Wednesday.
Deputies say the bus was getting ready to turn onto County Road 300 South when a Cadillac behind it was rear-ended, pushing the Cadillac into the side of the bus.
Both drivers of the passenger cars were taken to Owensboro Health. There’s no word on their conditions. The bus driver wasn’t hurt.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.