New signage expected soon on I-165 spur

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A big transportation announcement in Owensboro about the I-165 spur project.
It was announced Wednesday morning the project will be sped ahead in a new agreement with the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
Transportation officials said signage is expected to be up in the next 30 days and, from there, it will only take a few months to get up along the entire stretch.
Katie Kapusta was at the announcement and she’ll have more about it tonight on 14 News.
