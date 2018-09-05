Indianapolis police officer charged after fight in Henderson

HENDERSON, IN (WFIE) - An Indianapolis Police officer ended up on the other side of the bars after he was arrested in Henderson.
Police say they were called to a fight in the Burger King parking lot Friday evening.
They say 39-year-old Jeremy Fuesler pointed a gun at a person he had been arguing with.
Witnesses say he also made threats.
The victim did have minor injuries from the scuffle.
Fuesler is charged with wanton endangerment and assault.
Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports Fuesler is on administrative leave. Indianapolis Metro Police say they are waiting on more information from Henderson Police.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.