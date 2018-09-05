I-165 project pushed forward

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -While it may be awhile before we see construction on the I-165 spur... People in Owensboro will soon see signs going up thanks to a new deal signed just 24 hours ago.
“It signals commitment, it signals that it will be an interstate," Greg Thomas the secretary for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
“That put the stamp on it," Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said. "It’s not going to stop now.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Federal Highway Administration inked a deal this week, committing to the I-165 project and speeding up some of the process.
A standing ovation from Watson and the rest of the crowd with word that signs for the new interstate will go up ahead of construction.
something crews couldn't do until state and federal planners came together.
“We need to think this through and maybe if we have the commitment then FHWA, we could make the agreement. So it was that simple.”
The signs are a show of commitment, and should clarify any confusion about the project.
Watson has worked hard to get an interstate connection in the area.
“They got a north south corridor covered and without that connection we’re kind of on a cul-de-sac," Watson said.
Because he and the state officials know just how important an interstate can be for a growing community.
“We’re kind of landlocked and we have to have access. and infrastructure and transportation is a key to economic development," Watson said.
“It jobs," Thomas said. "It’s about the economy and moving Kentucky forward. Transportation infrastructure is absolutely critical in doing that”
