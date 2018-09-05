Gordon on track to bring rain to Tri-State.

As Gordon spins out to our south, the remnants of the tropical storm will travel up the Mississippi River valley and then turn toward the Great Lakes by the weekend. Showers and storms will become more numerous, and temperatures will sink into the lower 80s and upper 70′s by the weekend. Severe weather is unlikely, but locally heavy rainfall may be a concern if Gordon passes closer to the Tri-State. Thursday will bring slightly cooler temps in the middle 80s. Best chance of rain will be Friday through Sunday, but scattered storms will be possible each day.