Jobs at WFIE

Digital Content Producer
14 News, the News and Weather Leader and NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is seeking a part-time Digital Content Producer to create content and continuous news coverage for our website, mobile and social media platforms. Must be a strong writer and copy editor with excellent editorial judgment, time management and multi-tasking skills, and have the ability to prioritize and re-prioritize quickly. Experience with writing in AP style and utilizing a content management system is preferred. Knowledge of HTML coding and entry-level video editing software is a plus. Must have working knowledge of Microsoft Office as well as ability to quickly learn software applications used in the newsroom. If you want to be part of an award-winning, aggressive newsroom that makes a difference in its community, apply online and attach resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
P/T Morning Editor
14 News, the NBC affiliate in Evansville, IN, is looking for a part-time News Content Specialist whose main responsibility is editing video for the morning newscasts.
Schedule: Monday-Friday 1AM-7AM - Candidate will be asked to work holidays and occasional weekends
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:*Editing video for the 4:30-7AM Sunrise show*Running teleprompter, studio cameras, and ENG cameras
Qualifications:*Editing experience is preferred*Editing experience with Edius editing software*Candidate must be creative and detail oriented. *Have good computer and internet skills. *Have good communication skills and the ability to work well with others. *Be able to work under stressful situations. *Have strong hand/eye coordination *Have the ability to recognize colors accurately *Be able to stand and sit for long hours at a time
High school diploma or GED equivalent required, college degree and/or relevant experience preferred. Pre-employment drug screen required. Qualified applicants, please apply online and attach your resume and cover letter. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
Maintenance/IT Staff Engineer
WFIE-TV in Evansville, IN is looking to hire a qualified Maintenance/IT Staff Engineer. Formal electronics education or military electronics training a plus. 5 years hands-on broadcast engineering experience required in the design, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of a wide variety of broadcast equipment. This includes microwave, satellite, video servers and broadcast digital equipment. Candidate must exhibit an advanced knowledge of broadcast electronics, analog and digital technology, computers, LAN/WAN networks, station automation, digital UHF transmitters, related microwave and other RF equipment. Candidate should be familiar with SD/HD digital TV formats, ATSC encoders and be able to maintain an up-to-date knowledge of the latest related technologies and FCC rules and regulations. Hours and shifts will vary depending on the news events of the day, with weekend, night, on call and holiday work a possibility. Must be able to lift heavy equipment, work at heights and obtain a DOT medical card for operation of SNG truck. The successful candidate must be able to think on their feet, work well with others, and be a self-starter and a team player. Qualified applicants, please apply online and attach your cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
Senior Digital Sales Specialist
14News, the Tri-State’s news and weather leader and NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, has an opening for a Senior Digital Sales Specialist. This individual is responsible for working with the current sales staff to help develop digital revenue and will meet with lcoal businesses to consult with them on the best digital advertising solutions for their business. This person will work directly with the Digital Sales Manager to manage tailored solutions for each individual client. An ideal candidate has a strong working knowledge of the current digital advertising opportunities available in the marketplace. Must have strong communication, presentation and time management skills. Must be organized and able to work in a team environment. Responsibilities include: client relations, proposal building and presenting, team leadership and will be expected to meet and exceed monthly and quarterly sales goals. Minimum two years of digital sales experience required. Drug screen required. Please apply online and attach your cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE - M/F/D/V
Reporter/MMJ
We’re 14 News, WFIE, in Evansville, Indiana and we’re looking for a Reporter who strives to be the best. We’re a Raycom station in the heart of the Midwest. We love news and dominate in digital. We’re looking for a strong storyteller who wants to learn the craft. Our successful candidate will need a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or a related field. We’re looking for reporting experience with a lot of live. You will learn to develop sources so you can break the news. You’ll be better at the big stories. You’ll learn how to craft a story so it makes a strong impact on our community. Our reporters shoot edit and post many of their own stories. We are fierce on digital and social. If you want to work at a dominant station in a wonderful area, this job may be for you. If qualified, please apply online and attach cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
Reporter/MMJ
We’re 14 News, WFIE, in Evansville, Indiana and we’re looking for a Reporter who strives to be the best. We’re a Raycom station in the heart of the Midwest. We love news and dominate in digital. We’re looking for a strong storyteller who wants to learn the craft. Our successful candidate will need a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or a related field. We’re looking for reporting experience with a lot of live. You will learn to develop sources so you can break the news. You’ll be better at the big stories. You’ll learn how to craft a story so it makes a strong impact on our community. Our reporters shoot edit and post many of their own stories. We are fierce on digital and social. If you want to work at a dominant station in a wonderful area, this job may be for you. If qualified, please apply online and attach cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
Reporter/MMJ
We’re 14 News, WFIE, in Evansville, Indiana and we’re looking for a Reporter who strives to be the best. We’re a Raycom station in the heart of the Midwest. We love news and dominate in digital. We’re looking for a strong storyteller who wants to learn the craft. Our successful candidate will need a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or a related field. We’re looking for reporting experience with a lot of live. You will learn to develop sources so you can break the news. You’ll be better at the big stories. You’ll learn how to craft a story so it makes a strong impact on our community. Our reporters shoot edit and post many of their own stories. We are fierce on digital and social. If you want to work at a dominant station in a wonderful area, this job may be for you. If qualified, please apply online and attach cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V
WFIE, a Raycom Media station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community.
As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of full-time job opportunity notification mailing list.
If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration.
Send your request to: rmullins@14news.com
WFIE is an EOE/M/F/H/V - Qualified minorities and females are encouraged to apply.
If you’d like to see our EOE report, click here