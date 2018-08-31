President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

Many noted her longtime commitment to civil rights and lasting concern for the poor. The Rev. Jesse Jackson recalled Franklin raising money for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and urged attendees to honor her memory by registering to vote. Her friend Greg Mathis, the reality show host and retired Michigan judge, recalled his last conversation with her. They talked about the tainted water supply in Flint. "You go up there and sock it to 'em," she urged Mathis, paraphrasing the "sock it to me" refrain from "Respect."