KY Air Guard deploying specialized team to recover victims of Florence
More members of the Kentucky Air National Guard are on their way to help in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
By
Maira Ansari
Published 4h at 11:52 AM
Dispatch: Airlift requested after Posey Co. accident
By
Jared Goffinet
Published 13m at 3:39 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 52m at 2:59 PM
Purple Heart recipient prepares to throw out first pitch at Busch
By
Aria Janel
Published 56m at 2:55 PM
Family, crews keep searching 8 days after fisherman went missing
By
Jill Lyman
Published 3h at 12:49 PM
Schnucks and Red Cross team up for Florence disaster relief
By
Jill Lyman
Published 3h at 12:21 PM
Owensboro shooting suspect turns himself in
By
Jill Lyman
Published 5h at 10:39 AM
Investigate TV: Political Ad Collector
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.
Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI
La Grange police say Angela Newcomb’s car was stopped at 2:37 a.m. Sept. 16 after an officer saw the vehicle driving erratically on S. 1st Street.
By
Charles Gazaway
Owensboro shooting suspect turns himself in
By
Jill Lyman
Owensboro Police looking for stabbing suspect
By
Jill Lyman
Police: Child left in hot car, man facing neglect charge
By
Jill Lyman
Sunrise Headlines - Monday 9/17
Here are your Sunrise Headlines for Monday.
Olde Tyme Auto Club celebrates 65 years
Member of the Old Tyme Auto Club of Evansville gathered to celebrate a milestone in the clubs history. The club was formed in 1953 which makes it the oldest continuous auto club in the Midwest according to officials.
By
Jim Stratman
Body of missing Rowan County boy found
By
Erin O'Neil
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:45 PM
Bikers in bras ride to raise breast cancer awareness
By
Sean Edmondson and
Joseph Payton
Published September 16, 2018 at 6:12 PM
California teenager finds a purse with $10k inside, returns to police
Published September 16, 2018 at 10:24 AM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 52m at 2:59 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 2h at 1:02 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 4h at 11:09 AM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness
A woman fled Florence from Myrtle Beach, SC to Sarasota, FL, and a stranger bestowed an act of kindness in a parking lot.
By
RNN Staff
Purple Heart recipient prepares to throw out first pitch at Busch
Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018, is set for this year’s “Evansville Day” game at the Cardinals game.
By
Aria Janel
Published 56m at 2:55 PM
Jackie Young named Fall Festival parade grand marshal
By
Jill Lyman
Till sets career-high as Aces battle, but fall to SLU
By
Aaron Hancock
USI & Truman Battle to Scoreless Draw
By
Aaron Hancock
Lady Eagles Grounded by #20 Bulldogs
USI Women's soccer falls to Truman St.
By
Aaron Hancock
Donut Bank: 3 generations of donut perfection
Emergency Kit: 12 simple items to get you to safety
Goebel Farms now open for Fall festivities
John Mellencamp’s 2019 tour coming to River City
Jackie Young named Fall Festival parade grand marshal
By
Jill Lyman
Family, crews keep searching 8 days after fisherman went missing
By
Jill Lyman
‘Celebrity Scoop’ raises money for EVSC clothing bank
By
Adam Pyle
Holly’s House celebrates 10-years in Evansville
By
Evan Gorman
Honor Flight Veterans return home
By
Katie Kapusta
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
EVSC tests lead levels in water
By
Tell City residents concerned over possible contamination
By
Joseph Payton
PD SELF helps people with Parkinson's
By
Tell City residents concerned over possible contamination
By
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
Sean Penn talks about the #MeToo movement
By
Coca-Cola may start selling cannabis-infused drinks
By
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
By
Oscar De La Hoya says he’s going to run for president
‘Unbelievable’: Bald eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Trump rips searing Times op-ed from unnamed senior official
By
ZEKE MILLER and
CATHERINE LUCEY
Police respond to incidents outside Trump Rally
By
Jill Lyman
Special wet/dry vote Tuesday in Henderson County
By
Jared Goffinet and
Sydney Miller