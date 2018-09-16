KY Air Guard deploying specialized team to recover victims of Florence

KY Air Guard deploying specialized team to recover victims of Florence

More members of the Kentucky Air National Guard are on their way to help in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
By 

Maira Ansari

Published 4h at 11:52 AM
Dispatch: Airlift requested after Posey Co. accident
Published 13m at 3:39 PM
  Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
Published 52m at 2:59 PM
Purple Heart recipient prepares to throw out first pitch at Busch
Published 56m at 2:55 PM
  Family, crews keep searching 8 days after fisherman went missing
Published 3h at 12:49 PM
Schnucks and Red Cross team up for Florence disaster relief
Published 3h at 12:21 PM
Owensboro shooting suspect turns himself in
Owensboro shooting suspect turns himself in
Published 5h at 10:39 AM
Investigate TV: Political Ad Collector
Download the 14 News First Alert Weather App

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.
3h 3h
KY Air Guard deploying specialized team to recover victims of Florence
KY Air Guard deploying specialized team to recover victims of Florence
More members of the Kentucky Air National Guard are on their way to help in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
By 

Maira Ansari

4h 4h
Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI
Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI
La Grange police say Angela Newcomb’s car was stopped at 2:37 a.m. Sept. 16 after an officer saw the vehicle driving erratically on S. 1st Street.
By 

Charles Gazaway

5h 5h
Sunrise Headlines - Monday 9/17

  Sunrise Headlines - Monday 9/17

Here are your Sunrise Headlines for Monday.
5:20 AM 5:20 AM
Olde Tyme Auto Club celebrates 65 years

  Olde Tyme Auto Club celebrates 65 years

Member of the Old Tyme Auto Club of Evansville gathered to celebrate a milestone in the clubs history. The club was formed in 1953 which makes it the oldest continuous auto club in the Midwest according to officials.
By 

Jim Stratman

September 16 September 16
Body of missing Rowan County boy found
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:45 PM
  Bikers in bras ride to raise breast cancer awareness
Published September 16, 2018 at 6:12 PM
California teenager finds a purse with $10k inside, returns to police
Published September 16, 2018 at 10:24 AM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By 

Web Staff

5h 5h
S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness

S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness

A woman fled Florence from Myrtle Beach, SC to Sarasota, FL, and a stranger bestowed an act of kindness in a parking lot.
By 

RNN Staff

8:54 AM 8:54 AM

SPORTS

Purple Heart recipient prepares to throw out first pitch at Busch

Purple Heart recipient prepares to throw out first pitch at Busch

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018, is set for this year’s “Evansville Day” game at the Cardinals game.
By 

Aria Janel

Published 56m at 2:55 PM
Jackie Young named Fall Festival parade grand marshal

Jackie Young named Fall Festival parade grand marshal

By 

Jill Lyman

2h 2h
Till sets career-high as Aces battle, but fall to SLU

Till sets career-high as Aces battle, but fall to SLU

By 

Aaron Hancock

September 16 September 16
USI & Truman Battle to Scoreless Draw

USI & Truman Battle to Scoreless Draw

By 

Aaron Hancock

September 16 September 16
Lady Eagles Grounded by #20 Bulldogs

Lady Eagles Grounded by #20 Bulldogs

USI Women's soccer falls to Truman St.
By 

Aaron Hancock

September 16 September 16